Njoku (knee/rest) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Njoku sat out the Browns' first Week 5 practice session a day earlier, but the fact that he had a "rest" designation attached to his name along with the knee injury suggested his status for Sunday's game against the Chargers was never in much question. His return to practice as a full participant verifies that, and Njoku should remain one of Jacoby Brissett's favorite targets this weekend. Over the past two games, Njoku has drawn 17 looks and has turned them into 14 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown.