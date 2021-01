Njoku (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against Kansas City, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Njoku, who logged back-to-back DNPs Wednesday and Thursday returned to a limited session Friday, which gives him a chance to suit up this weekend. However, with Austin Hooper clearly the Browns' top pass-catching tight end and Harrison Bryant also in the mix, Njoku isn't a high-percentage fantasy option these days.