Njoku grabbed just one of his six targets for three yards during Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions.

While Njoku and Seth DeValve each earned six targets apiece, it was DeValve -- not the rookie -- who made the biggest impact. DeValve finished with four receptions for 70 yards to Njoku's one catch. Sunday wasn't a complete letdown for the 21-year-old, though. For the first time in weeks, he out-snapped DeValve, as he may finally be ready to take on a bigger role in Cleveland's offense.