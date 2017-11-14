Browns' David Njoku: Quiet during loss
Njoku grabbed just one of his six targets for three yards during Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions.
While Njoku and Seth DeValve each earned six targets apiece, it was DeValve -- not the rookie -- who made the biggest impact. DeValve finished with four receptions for 70 yards to Njoku's one catch. Sunday wasn't a complete letdown for the 21-year-old, though. For the first time in weeks, he out-snapped DeValve, as he may finally be ready to take on a bigger role in Cleveland's offense.
