Njoku caught one of three targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Commanders in Week 17.

It was a quiet volume day for the passing attack despite quarterback Deshaun Watson throwing for three touchdowns. Watson attempted just 18 throws, and Njoku had his fewest targets since Week 11. A hopeful sign for the receivers and organization is that Watson looked like the quarterback Cleveland thought it was getting in the second half. That's when he completed 6-of-10 passes for 146 yards and three TDs.