Njoku caught two of three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 24-3 win over Cincinnati in Week 1.

Njoku reportedly had a huge training camp, catching everything thrown his way, but the passing attack heavily favored the wideouts Sunday. Wide receivers gobbled up 66 percent of the targets compared to the tight ends' 21 percent. And it was backup tight end Harrison Bryant who got the red-zone-targeted touchdown in the fourth quarter. Still, Njoku (52 snaps) was the clear No. 1 among the position group, doubling the snap count of both Bryant (27) and Jordan Akins (23).