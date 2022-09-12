Njoku caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Panthers in Week 1. He had one other target/catch, but it was nullified by a penalty.

Njoku took over the top tight end job after the Browns let Austin Hooper walk during the offseason, and expectations were set when he signed four-year, $55 million contract last May. He played 71 snaps, the most among all receivers, but the target-to-snap ratio didn't match the expectations. Fellow tight end Harrison Bryant caught two of four targets for 18 yards and played 38 snaps. As was expected with Jacoby Brissett instead of Deshaun Watson at quarterback, the Browns ran more (39 attempts) than passed (34), and eleven of Brissett's attempts were on the final two drives. Until that point, the offense was about Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. It may be difficult relying on any one Cleveland receiver until Watson returns.