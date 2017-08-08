Browns' David Njoku: Ranks third on unofficial depth chart
Njoku is listed behind Randall Telfer and Seth DeValve at tight end on the unofficial depth chart the Browns issued Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The 2017 first-round pick has had a fumbling problem early on in training camp, which has temporarily put him behind his main competition for the starting role. From a talent standpoint, Njoku unquestionably outclasses Telfer and DeValve, so if he's able to rein in the mistakes and pick up the offense quickly, he could end up emerging at the top of depth chart before Week 1 arrives. Njoku's preseason performance may ultimately dictate how many snaps he sees to begin the regular season.
