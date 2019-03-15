Njoku acknowledged there will be more competition for targets with Odell Beckham joining the Browns, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "It's competition," Njoku said Wednesday. "Whoever's open gets the ball. We're a team, so we've got to see it as such. But at the at end of the day, we've got to compete."

Beckham and backup tight end Demetrius Harris will join a roster with five holdovers -- Njoku, Duke Johnson, Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway and Rashard Higgins -- that caught 39 or more passes for the Browns last season. Add in running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt (suspension) and it's impossible to find another team with comparable depth at the skill positions. It will be tough for Njoku to take a big step forward from last year's mark of 88 targets (5.5 per game), but the situation is at least conducive to improved efficiency and a plethora of touchdowns to go around.