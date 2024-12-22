Njoku (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The hamstring injury prevented Njoku from playing in last week's loss to the Chiefs, but he received the green light to play Sunday after returning to practice as a limited participant following a pair of absences to begin the week. Because he wasn't a full participant in practice at any point this week, Njoku's snaps could be managed to some degree Sunday. Even if Njoku faces no restrictions with his workload, his fantasy projection will likely take a hit with Dorian Thompson-Robinson taking over as the team's starting quarterback in place of Jameis Winston (shoulder).