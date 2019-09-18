Play

Njoku (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Pat McManamon of The Athletic reports.

This was a foregone conclusion after the tight end suffered a concussion early in Monday's 23-3 win over the Jets. If Njoku can't play in Sunday's game against Los Angeles, the Browns will turn to Demetrius Harris as their top tight end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories