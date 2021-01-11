Njoku caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 48-37 wild-card win over Pittsuburgh.
Njoku entered the game with an uptick in usage, having been targeted nine times in Week 16 and 17, but he was of little significance in the game plan Sunday. The return of Harrison Bryant contributed to the drop in targets, as did quarterback Baker Mayfield's continued reliance on primary tight end Austin Hooper, who received 11 looks in the win. Njoku and the Browns head to the AFC divisional round next Sunday to play Kansas City, a defense that ceded the 28th most yards to opposing tight ends (59.6 YPG) during the regular season.