Browns' David Njoku: Remains limited at practice
Njoku (knee/ribs) remained limited at Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
We'll have to see if the Browns list Njoku as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, or if he approaches that game without an injury designation. If he is able to suit up, the tight end should remain a key cog in the Cleveland offense in Week 10, on the heels of catching four of his five targets for 53 yards in last weekend's 37-21 loss to the Chiefs.
