Njoku (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Njoku opens the week of preparation for Sunday's tilt against San Francisco with to limited practices. It's the second consecutive week that the knee has limited the tight end, who was given a season-low 25 snaps in Week 12's win over the Raiders. It's unclear if last week's knee issue led to curtailed playing time, or if the Browns are developing Harold Fannin to become the club's lead TE.