Njoku (knee/personal) is not practicing Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku continues to miss practice due to a knee injury that has kept him from suiting up since Week 14. The veteran tight end will have a final chance to resume practicing Friday, but at this stage Njoku seems unlikely to be on the field for Cleveland during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bengals. Rookie tight end Harold Fannin (groin) is also not practicing Thursday.