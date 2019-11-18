Browns' David Njoku: Remains sidelined
Njoku (wrist) was not at practice Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The tight end is eligible to be activated off IR in advance of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but given that he hasn't returned to practice at this stage, Njoku's timetable for a return to game action remains unclear as the Browns' Week 12 preparations commence.
