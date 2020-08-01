Njoku rescinded his trade request Saturday tweeting, "I'm all in Cleveland. Time to work," Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It hardly made sense, at least from the Browns' perspective, to give into the 2017 first-round pick's demands, particularly heading into a 2020 campaign with an offense that is expected to heavily feature two tight-end sets. While Njoku will be hard pressed to see the same sort of playing time he received in both 2017 and 2018 sitting behind star offseason acquisition, Austin Hooper, the expected reliance on multiple tight ends comes from head coach Kevin Stefanski, who operated with that same sort of system in Minnesota last season. Irv Smith, who operated as the No. 2 TE with the Vikings in 2019 behind Kyle Rudolph, managed to total 36 receptions and 311 yards off 620 offensive snaps, numbers that would easily set up Njoku for a favorable offseason market if he opted not to re-sign with the Browns following the conclusion of this season.