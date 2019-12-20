Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken said that Njoku has "responded well" after being a healthy scratch Week 15, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Both Monken and head coach Freddie Kitchens acknowledged Njoku's improved attitude, but neither coach discussed the tight end's status for Sunday's home meeting with the 12-2 Ravens. Njoku had a promising start to the season with a touchdown, four catches and six targets in the season opener before sustaining a Week 2 injury that forced him to miss 11 games.