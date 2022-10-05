Njoku was held out of Wednesday's practice, with the Browns designating his injury as "knee/rest", Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

The addition of 'rest', rather than just labelling it a knee injury, comes as a comfort to fantasy managers who need Njoku in a lineup for his Week 5 matchup with the Chargers -- a team he roasted for a career-high 149 receiving yards last year (also in Week 5). It was one of his few productive receiving outings of 2021, but Njoku now is averaging 4.5 catches for 50.3 yards per game in a three-down role through the first four weeks of 2022. He'll likely return to practice later this week and suit up Sunday afternoon.