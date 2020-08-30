Njoku (wrist) participated in full-team drills Sunday for the first time in more than a week, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku made an instant splash with a 64-yard gain on a pass from backup quarterback Case Keenum. It sounds like the tight end should be ready for Week 1, but it still isn't ideal that he's been bothered by soreness in the same wrist he broke last September. Njoku's role behind Austin Hooper isn't likely to produce a ton of targets even if it proves to be pivotal for the Cleveland offense as a unit.