Njoku (knee/thigh) practiced fully Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Njoku is thus in line to play Sunday against the Bengals. The 2017 first-rounder has caught three passes in each of his last three outings, but his last notable fantasy outing came against Cincinnati in the game before that, when Njoku hauled in all five of his targets for 63 yards and a TD.

