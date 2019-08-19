Njoku (knee) is going through individual drills Monday without a helmet, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

He may not be ready for full participation, but this at least shows that Njoku is making progress. He was held out of Saturday's preseason win over Indianapolis and could miss another exhibition Friday against Tampa Bay. The 23-year-old is locked in as a starter, with offseason acquisition Demetrius Harris expected to occupy the No. 2 spot at tight end.