Njoku (back) returned to practice Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of WKYC-TV reports.

Njoku dealt with a sore back the past few days, one that ultimately prevented him from taking part in Thursday's preseason opener against the Saints. However, his participation Saturday suggests he's back to normal. If everything goes well in practice this week, he should be set to get his first taste of game action Aug. 21 against the Giants.