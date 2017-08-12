Browns' David Njoku: Returns to practice
Njoku (back) returned to practice Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of WKYC-TV reports.
Njoku dealt with a sore back the past few days, one that ultimately prevented him from taking part in Thursday's preseason opener against the Saints. However, his participation Saturday suggests he's back to normal. If everything goes well in practice this week, he should be set to get his first taste of game action Aug. 21 against the Giants.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...