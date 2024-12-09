Njoku recorded seven receptions on 13 targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers.

Njoku led the Browns in targets and receptions, though he was held to short yardage for much of the game. He broke that trend with a leaping 15-yard touchdown grab midway through the fourth quarter, and he now has three touchdowns across his last two games. Njoku has also emerged as a clear favorite target of Jameis Winston, combining to command 30 targets in that same two-contest span while seeing at least nine opportunities in three of his last four contests.