Browns' David Njoku: Scores first career touchdown
Njoku hauled in three of four targets for 27 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens.
Kevin Hogan found Njoku on a 23-yard touchdown connection for the team's only end-zone trip of the day, as the tight end secured his first NFL touchdown in his second career game. Njoku and Seth DeValve are the team's top two pass-catching tight ends, but expect the rookie to continue to see more and more opportunities as his knowledge of the offense expands and his blocking abilities improve.
More News
-
Browns' David Njoku: Two receptions during rookie debut•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Finally flashes talent•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Catches one pass Saturday•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Ankle injury nothing to worry about•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Suffers ankle injury Monday night•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...