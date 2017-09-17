Njoku hauled in three of four targets for 27 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens.

Kevin Hogan found Njoku on a 23-yard touchdown connection for the team's only end-zone trip of the day, as the tight end secured his first NFL touchdown in his second career game. Njoku and Seth DeValve are the team's top two pass-catching tight ends, but expect the rookie to continue to see more and more opportunities as his knowledge of the offense expands and his blocking abilities improve.