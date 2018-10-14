Njoku caught seven passes (12 targets) for 55 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Chargers.

Njoku was able to find the end zone for the first time in 2018 when he went up and caught an under-thrown ball on a fade route from Baker Mayfield in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. This could be a sign of big things to come for the second-year tight end, as not only did Mayfield target him in the red zone again, but his 22 targets over the past two games leads in the team. Njoku and Mayfield will look to continue their rapport next Sunday against Tampa Bay.