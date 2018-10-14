Browns' David Njoku: Scores first touchdown Sunday
Njoku caught seven passes (12 targets) for 55 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Chargers.
Njoku was able to find the end zone for the first time in 2018 when he went up and caught an under-thrown ball on a fade route from Baker Mayfield in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. This could be a sign of big things to come for the second-year tight end, as not only did Mayfield target him in the red zone again, but his 22 targets over the past two games leads in the team. Njoku and Mayfield will look to continue their rapport next Sunday against Tampa Bay.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...