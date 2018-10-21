Browns' David Njoku: Scores in second straight game
Njoku collected four of six targets, accumulating 52 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
Njoku has now posted receiving scores in consecutive outings after being held out of the end zone across Cleveland's first five games of 2018. The volume has been there of late for the second-year tight end, as he's averaging 8.8 targets per game over the past four weeks, trailing only Jarvis Landry in that regard (Njoku had averaged 5.3 targets per game through Week 3). "The Joker" will look to keep the production rolling Sunday against Pittsburgh, and a defense that entered its Week 7 bye allowing more receptions to tight ends than any other team in the NFL (46).
