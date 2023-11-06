Njoku brought in four of six targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 27-0 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

The veteran tight end finished second on Cleveland in receptions and targets in Deshaun Watson's return from a shoulder injury, and he added his second touchdown in as many weeks on a five-yard scoring grab in the third quarter. Njoku has been on quite the productive streak over the last three games, recording a 13-157-1 line in that span. Njoku should once again play an important role in a key Week 10 divisional road matchup against the Ravens next Sunday.