Njoku caught three of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 loss to Baltimore.

Njoku was the lone position player to hit pay dirt in an awful offensive showing from the Browns' offense. The veteran tight end continues to see regular usage alongside Austin Hooper (zero receptions) as Cleveland deploys plenty of two tight end sets. Njoku has shown occasional offensive spurts this year, but the shared usage with Hooper limits both player's fantasy values. The Browns will enter the bye week before taking on the Ravens again in Week 14.