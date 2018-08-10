Browns' David Njoku: Scores twice in preseason opener
Njoku caught two of his three targets for 46 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Thursday's 20-10 win over the Giants to open the preseason.
There have been rumors of Njoku struggling with drops in camp, but he had no problem holding on to a 36-yard touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor on Cleveland's second possession. The athletic tight end found the end zone again two possessions later, this time on a 10-yard pass from Baker Mayfield. Njoku's prospective fantasy owners have to be ecstatic with this performance, especially since he showed a rapport with both of the team's potential starters at quarterback.
