Njoku is on the inactive list for the second consecutive week in advance of Sunday's matchup against Baltimore.

Njoku will wind up a healthy scratch after not appearing on the injury report, giving way to Demetrius Harris to draw the start at tight end in his stead. He logged 21 snaps in his return from the IR in Week 14, but has now sat in back-to-back weeks. It's unclear what, if any, role Njoku will have when the Browns head to Cincinnati to finish the regular season next week.