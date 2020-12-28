Njoku caught a season-high four of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Jets.

Njoku and the rest of the tight ends carried a larger share of targets with Cleveland's top four wideouts unavailable after being placed on the COVID-19 list. The Jets shut down the Browns' vaunted running attack, forcing quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw a season-high 53 times, including 26 targeted to tight ends. The wideouts, who are considered close contacts of a teammate that tested positive for the virus, could return in time to practice and be ready for Week 17 against the Steelers.