Njoku caught two of a season-high five targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Steelers.

Njoku got extra attention Sunday -- including a pair of red-zone targets -- as Harrison Bryant (reserve/COVID-19) was unavailable for duty. It's rare that Njoku is on par with starter Austin Hooper, who also was targeted five times in the game that clinched a postseason berth for Cleveland. Bryant was first deemed a close contact of a person with the virus, but further testing revealed he also contracted it, which makes his status unclear heading into the Wild Card round next weekend against Pittsburgh. If Bryant's not ready to go by then, Njoku will pick up additional playing time.