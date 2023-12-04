Njoku caught two of six targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Rams in Week 13.

Njoku's been a prominent target regardless of which quarterback is throwing the ball, but the chemistry with Joe Flacco didn't happen Sunday. While a couple of his looks were in the red zone, the tight end was held to season low in receiving yards and the two catches were his fewest since Week 1. Njoku also watched backup Harrison Bryant (five targets, TD) experience a production increase with Flacco. Cleveland's quarterback situation remains volatile heading into Week 14 against the Jaguars, and while Njoku is a top target -- third on the team with 84 -- the Browns' offense has produced just four touchdowns (two for Bryant) over the last 12 quarters.