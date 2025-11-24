Njoku went untargeted over 25 snaps in Sunday's 24-10 win over Las Vegas in Week 12.

For the second straight game, Njoku was on the field for fewer snaps than rookie tight end Harold Fannin (46). The major difference being that Fannin had just four more snaps last week. That's a trend worth noticing for those invested in Njoku. The one other game that he was outplayed by this type of margin was when he suffered an injury in a Week 6 loss to Pittsburgh. Since the club's bye week, Njoku has just three receptions on four targets for 28 yards over three games, but he still remains viable and leads the club with three TD catches for the season. Cleveland's anemic passing offense, which was slightly more vertical and improved under Shedeur Sanders on Sunday, still relies on a lot of short throws, which benefits the TEs.