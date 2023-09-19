Njoku secured all four targets for 48 yards in the Browns' 26-22 loss to the Steelers on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.

Njoku finished second in receptions and receiving yards to Amari Cooper on the night, coming on in the second half after a slow start. Njoku's numbers were modest overall, but they still represented exactly double the production the veteran tight end generated in Week 1. Njoku could take on an even more important role beginning with a favorable Week 3 home matchup against the Titans now that star running back Nick Chubb is confirmed to be out for the season with a knee injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.