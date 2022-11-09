Njoku (ankle) isn't in line to practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
When previously asked if he would be able to play this coming Sunday against the Dolphins, the tight end told Cabot "that he expected to be available. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski told Cabot on Wednesday that he isn't sure Njoku will be able to return to action this weekend. In any case, Njoku's absence in the Browns' first post-bye practice suggests that his status will need to be monitored closely ahead of the Week 10 game in Miami. In his absence during the Browns' 32-13 win over the Bengals in Week 8, Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown saw added snaps at tight end, though neither player recorded a catch in the contest.