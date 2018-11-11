Browns' David Njoku: Set to play Week 10
Njoku (knee/ribs) is active Sunday against the Falcons.
Njoku was a limited participant in practice all week due to multiple injuries, but the expectation was that he'd suit up. The Cleveland inactive list will confirm that, lining up Njoku to take on an Atlanta defense that has given up just three touchdowns to opposing tight ends on the year.
