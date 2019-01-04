Browns' David Njoku: Seven targets in finale
Njoku caught three of seven targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 26-24 finale loss to the Ravens.
Njoku finishes the 2018 season with 56 receptions for 639 yards to go along with four touchdowns. While those numbers are an improvement from his rookie season, the Miami Hurricane product dealt with inconsistency through much of the season, and never was the red-zone threat many expected him to be. With that being said, he still possesses the talent to be a top-tier tight end in the league, and an entire offseason to work with Baker Mayfield should strengthen the duo's rapport.
