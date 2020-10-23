Njoku is expected to handle an increased role Sunday against the Bengals after top tight end Austin Hooper was ruled out for the contest following an emergency appendectomy, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Since his return from injured reserve Week 5 following a three-game absence, Njoku has seen limited involvement behind Hooper, recording two receptions for 13 yards while playing only 34.9 percent of the Browns' offensive snaps in his first two games back in action. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Harrison Bryant has played 39.7 percent of the snaps during that two-week stretch, so he and Njoku may be headed for a fairly even timeshare this weekend in Cincinnati. Hooper's absence should still improve the overall outlooks for Njoku and Bryant, but the fantasy upside for both could be muted, given the likelihood they'll be splitting snaps.