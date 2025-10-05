Njoku recorded six receptions on nine targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Vikings.

Njoku was Dillon Gabriel's favorite pass catcher, as Njoku led the team in targets, receptions and yards. His biggest contribution was a nine-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter -- his first of the season -- and he also chipped in an impressive leaping catch just before halftime that went for 17 yards. This was by far Njoku's most productive performance of the season and was a positive first showing with Gabriel.