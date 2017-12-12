Njoku finished with one reception (two targets) for three yards during Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Packers.

Coming off a career game in Week 13, the rookie tight end earned nine more offensive snaps than Seth DeValve, though his stat sheet failed to reflect that. DeShone Kizer failed to involve Njoku in the offense, as most of his time was spent slinging the ball to Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman. Njoku has put together an impressive rookie campaign with four touchdowns, but until he gets more involved in the offense, his value as a fantasy player has its limits.