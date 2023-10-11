Njoku (face/hand) won't practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Njoku suffered burns to his face and hand Sept. 29, but he played through the injuries just two days later in the Browns' 28-3 loss to the Ravens in Week 4, registering a season-high six catches. Despite previously playing through the burns, Njoku is apparently still experiencing some discomfort coming out of Cleveland's Week 5 bye. Among those joining Njoku on the sideline Wednesday was quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder), though both key offensive starters will have two more opportunities to practice before the Browns host the 49ers on Sunday.