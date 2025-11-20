Njoku (knee) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Njoku will miss a second consecutive practice to begin Week 12 preparations, putting him on the wrong trajectory for Sunday's road matchup against the Raiders, which will be rookie Shadeur Sander's first start under center. Unless Njoku is able to significantly upgrade his activity level at Friday's practice, it looks like he'll be sidelined Sunday, paving the way for Harold Fannin to see an uptick in opportunities as Cleveland's top tight end.