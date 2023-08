Njoku isn't slated to play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

All matter of Browns veterans aren't suiting up for the team's preseason opener, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Nick Chubb and wide receivers Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones, among others. Njoku's next chance to get some exhibition action will arrive Friday, Aug. 11 versus the Commanders.