Njoku (arm/face) caught six of seven targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 28-3 loss to the Ravens.

Njoku didn't seem negatively affected by the burns he suffered in a home accident Saturday, as he was the only player to exceed 20 receiving yards for the Browns with backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center in place of Deshaun Watson (shoulder). The veteran tight end set season highs in targets and catches while finishing two yards shy of his season high, but Njoku's outlook for Week 6 against the 49ers would still benefit if Watson returns following the Week 5 bye. Njoku caught two touchdowns in five games alongside Watson last season, but he's still searching for his first score of 2023.