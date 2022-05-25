Njoku is abstaining from OTAs while he and the Browns continue to discuss a potential extension, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cleveland and Njoku are closing in on a deal, per Cabot. Both sides have until July 15 to come to terms on a long-term contract, and the team already applied the franchise tag to the tight end back in March. Playing on the franchise tag would set Njoku up for a $10.8 million salary in 2022, while Cabot notes that the terms being discussed for an extension could average over $13 million per season. With Austin Hooper out of the picture for the Browns, Njoku appears destined for the No. 1 tight end role, putting him in legitimate position for a breakout campaign.