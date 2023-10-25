Njoku won't practice Wednesday due to a knee issue, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku logged 72 of a possible 75 snaps on offense in the Browns' 39-38 win over the Colts this past Sunday, finishing with five catches for 54 yards on nine targets. The knee issue is a new concern for Njoku, but with no reported issues coming out of this past Sunday's contest, he may just have been held out of Wednesday's session for maintenance purposes. The tight end will have two more chances to practice in advance of this weekend's game against the Seahawks.