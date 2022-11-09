Njoku (ankle) isn't in line to practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
When previously asked if he'd be able to play this coming Sunday against the Dolphins, the tight end indicated "that's the plan," however, at this stage coach Kevin Stefanski noted that he isn't sure Njoku will be able to return to action this weekend. In any case, Njoku's non-participation in the Browns' post-bye practice Wednesday suggests that his status will need to be monitored closely ahead of Week 10 action. In his absence in the team's 32-13 win over the Bengals in Week 8, Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown saw added TE snaps, though neither recorded a catch in the contest.