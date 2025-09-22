Njoku secured five of seven targets of 40 yards in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Njoku led the Browns across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the narrow upset win. The veteran tight end was productive relative to how quiet a day it was overall for Cleveland's passing attack, and Njoku encouragingly retains a steady role for the time being despite the clear talent and readiness of rookie position mate Harold Fannin. Njoku will take a 12-117-0 line on 18 targets into a Week 4 road matchup against the Lions.