Njoku (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku has been playing through the same knee injury for weeks, typically upgrading to full participation Thursdays or Fridays. A Week 17 matchup in Baltimore won't be easy for Baker Mayfield and the Browns offense, but the Ravens haven't done a great job against tight ends, allowing 60 yards per game and 8.3 yards per target. By comparison, they've limited wide receivers to 6.4 YPT and running backs to 4.2.

